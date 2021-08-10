Mizanur R.

Bubble Community app UI Design

Mizanur R.
Mizanur R.
  • Save
Bubble Community app UI Design graphic design communication communityapp appdevelopmen uxdesign interface ios android adobexd uidesigner uidesign ui uiux app
Download color palette

Hello, Check my new App UI design here I made for a Client.

Bubble the Community app.

#app #uiux #ui #uidesign #uidesigner #adobexd #android #IOS

#interface #uxdesign #appdevelopment #communityapp #communication

Mizanur R.
Mizanur R.

More by Mizanur R.

View profile
    • Like