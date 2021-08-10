Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luke Jones

Payment Details (Credit Card Payment) - Daily UI #002

Payment Details (Credit Card Payment) - Daily UI #002 style fashion beauty elegant checkout credit card payment ux ui ux ui design ui design
The most crucial part of the checkout process is payment. It needs to be simple and reassuring. The user needs to know exactly how much they are spending, and exactly what will happen when they click the call to action.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
