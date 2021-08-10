Specifit Mobile Application - Workout and Diet App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello :D
This was my first ever app idea, I updated the UI a lot so it looked better now (this is the newest version).
It's about finding the perfect and suitable workouts and diet type for Indonesian people.
I also did case study on this, check it out:
https://raflisusanto.medium.com/
(It's in Indonesian sorry)
Interested to see more of the design? Let me know!
----------------
I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id