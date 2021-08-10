Specifit Mobile Application - Workout and Diet App UI Design

Hello :D

This was my first ever app idea, I updated the UI a lot so it looked better now (this is the newest version).

It's about finding the perfect and suitable workouts and diet type for Indonesian people.

I also did case study on this, check it out:

https://raflisusanto.medium.com/

(It's in Indonesian sorry)

Interested to see more of the design? Let me know!

----------------

I am available for new projects!

Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id