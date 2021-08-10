Collin Potratz

Driftsilk

Driftsilk is a new online supply company specializing in fine quality silk pillowcases, sheets, and linens.
The client’s instructions for creating this logo were as follows; “elegant, worldly, and sophisticated”.
I used both the shifting sands of the desert and crashing waves of the sea as inspiration for these concepts. Both representing opposing elements and points in a long journey, based off of the idea of the fabled “Silk Road” of the middle-ages.
The colors have significance as well. The green and brown tones are clearly reminiscent of the sand and sea. Blue represents lightness and purple is the traditional color of royalty.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
