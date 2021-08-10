Trending designs to inspire you
Driftsilk is a new online supply company specializing in fine quality silk pillowcases, sheets, and linens.
The client’s instructions for creating this logo were as follows; “elegant, worldly, and sophisticated”.
I used both the shifting sands of the desert and crashing waves of the sea as inspiration for these concepts. Both representing opposing elements and points in a long journey, based off of the idea of the fabled “Silk Road” of the middle-ages.
The colors have significance as well. The green and brown tones are clearly reminiscent of the sand and sea. Blue represents lightness and purple is the traditional color of royalty.