Mizkin Mobile App - Budget Planner / Funding / Finance App

Mizkin Mobile App - Budget Planner / Funding / Finance App finance app mobile app design mobile app ux design ux ui ui design
This was another mobile UI project, the app is called Mizkin. Basically, it's a budget planner application that have some cool features in it, like goal planning.

I also made the logo and the isometric design in the on-boarding section with Adobe Illustrator.

Hope you like it.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
