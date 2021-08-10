Mizkin Mobile App - Budget Planner / Funding / Finance App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi,
This was another mobile UI project, the app is called Mizkin. Basically, it's a budget planner application that have some cool features in it, like goal planning.
I also made the logo and the isometric design in the on-boarding section with Adobe Illustrator.
Hope you like it.
----------------
I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id