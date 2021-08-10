Ted Kulakevich
unfold

Principle Icons

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Principle Icons disney abstract modern illustrations spot simple icons icon iconset
Principle Icons disney abstract modern illustrations spot simple icons icon iconset
Download color palette
  1. Icons Light.png
  2. Icons Dark.png

The key to any great icon set is simplicity, consistency and repeatability. the set has a blue accent, a grey filled element and an outline element. Let me know what you think, cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like