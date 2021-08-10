Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moving Shapes Animation

A quick experiment with moving shapes and mid century modern inspired color palettes to start this tuesday morning!

Followed alongside Move Shapes on YouTube to create this look. You can find the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC55MRRiwio

