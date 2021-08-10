Simin Nik

Currency Converter/Exchange App

Simin Nik
Simin Nik
  • Save
Currency Converter/Exchange App mobile ui finance dark mode dark ui mobile app mobile dinero transfer investment fintech currencies currency financial app application dollar money money exchange money converter
Download color palette

Hello friends!
I've designed these screens for a Currency Converter App that provides real-time exchange rates.
Hope you guys enjoy
press L if you like it✌️

siminnikmanesh.info@gmail.com

Simin Nik
Simin Nik

More by Simin Nik

View profile
    • Like