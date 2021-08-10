Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

Custom Background / Artwork / Wallpaper Design - Queen Bee

Muhamad Rafli Susanto
Muhamad Rafli Susanto
  • Save
Custom Background / Artwork / Wallpaper Design - Queen Bee arcade stick artwork design flat design wallpaper design wallpaper background design
Download color palette

This was my artwork project to modify my arcade stick. Turns out really good, it was a Qanba parody if you guys know.

Hope you guys like it.

----------------
I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id

Muhamad Rafli Susanto
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

More by Muhamad Rafli Susanto

View profile
    • Like