A WOMAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE Poster & VHS Cover Concept

This VHS cover concept for A Woman Under the Influence (directed by John Cassavetes) was inspired by the posters from the original era; as well as my own desire to represent the film in a collage illustration. I wanted to reflect both Mabel's (Gena Rowlands) instability and fractured state of mind, and wanted stylized type to match. The majority of the posters and supplemental arts for Cassavetes film tended towards more simplified san serif typefaces; so I chose Thunderhouse as a good, more modern contrast.