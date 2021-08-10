Logo Icon Anatomy Breakdown for Griot's Eye, Inc.

Trending designs to inspire you
Embracing The Brand Story – Composite emphasized both the significance of a griot as a story teller in West African culture and the visual association with Griot’s Eye services by combining traditional West African design and the structure of an eye to communicate the Griot’s Eye mission and origin story through it’s logo design.