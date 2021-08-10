Betsy Dupuis

Are We There Yet?

The question we’ve been asking ourselves all year only to find it’s the same question we’ve always had.

About this Design
The lettering is inspired by 70s-style iron-on lettering and slogan shirts of the time period.

Tools used: Pencil and paper, Procreate

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
