This wood engraving is what I've been working on the past six months or so in the increasingly fleeting moments of free time that I have these days. I’m finally finished with with it. I say finished but I could probably spend another 6 months tweaking things if I let myself. Nonetheless, here she is—the Loch Ness monster.
You can pick up a print for yourself at link store.yondrstudio.com
