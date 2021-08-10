Yondr Studio

Loch Ness

Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Loch Ness line art printmaking woodcut wood engraving engraving hand drawn traditional illustration
Loch Ness line art printmaking woodcut wood engraving engraving hand drawn traditional illustration
Loch Ness line art printmaking woodcut wood engraving engraving hand drawn traditional illustration
Loch Ness line art printmaking woodcut wood engraving engraving hand drawn traditional illustration
Download color palette
  1. Loch-Ness-Green-2.jpg
  2. Loch-Ness-Green-1.jpg
  3. Loch-Ness-3.jpg
  4. Loch-Ness-6.jpg

This wood engraving is what I've been working on the past six months or so in the increasingly fleeting moments of free time that I have these days. I’m finally finished with with it. I say finished but I could probably spend another 6 months tweaking things if I let myself. Nonetheless, here she is—the Loch Ness monster.

You can pick up a print for yourself at link store.yondrstudio.com

Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
The illustration & design studio of Nathan Yoder
Hire Me

More by Yondr Studio

View profile
    • Like