Food Delivery App Design.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Learning more about designing and Figma.
Though It's a copy of figma resource, as a newbee, I explored many new things that will help me further in future.
1. Drawing shapes using vectors.
2.Color Standards and their use.
3.About Plugins and Creating Tabs.
4.Creating Components.
5.And atlast...a more about good User Experience.
Designing is Fun!!!!