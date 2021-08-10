Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Delivery App Design.

Food Delivery App Design.
Learning more about designing and Figma.
Though It's a copy of figma resource, as a newbee, I explored many new things that will help me further in future.

1. Drawing shapes using vectors.
2.Color Standards and their use.
3.About Plugins and Creating Tabs.
4.Creating Components.
5.And atlast...a more about good User Experience.

Designing is Fun!!!!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
