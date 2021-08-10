Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

Birthday Card - Cute Birthday Card Flat Design

Muhamad Rafli Susanto
Muhamad Rafli Susanto
Birthday Card - Cute Birthday Card Flat Design
What's up, guys!

I made this card for my mom's birthday, surprise from me and my sister :D

----------------
I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Muhamad Rafli Susanto
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

