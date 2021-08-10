Trending designs to inspire you
Here’s some share from my Christmas book, developed and designed for my lovely students. Funny and colourful, they keep little ones engaged while learning English. Moreover, the content is changeable in any way you want (colours, language, etc.). Thanks for watching!