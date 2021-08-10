Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alena Pinto

Xmas set

Alena Pinto
Alena Pinto
  • Save
Xmas set christmas visual design graphic design design flat
Download color palette

Here’s some share from my Christmas book, developed and designed for my lovely students. Funny and colourful, they keep little ones engaged while learning English. Moreover, the content is changeable in any way you want (colours, language, etc.). Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Alena Pinto
Alena Pinto

More by Alena Pinto

View profile
    • Like