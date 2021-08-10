Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Proposal Design - Comic Themed Proposal Cover Design

Proposal Design - Comic Themed Proposal Cover Design
Hi, this was my project as a graphic designer in a committee at school, I was working on this sponsor proposal for a comic themed event.

Hope you like it.

Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id

