Trafika Monospace is OUT! :-)

☘️Trafika is an experimental monospace with a contemporary approach. The name comes from the little shops located in Prishtinë which are called "Trafika". They were built quite some time ago, the oldest even during the Yugoslavian era. 🐉
Comes in 1 weight & 2 styles!
You can get it here: www.gumroad.com/kulture