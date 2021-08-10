Leonit Gashi

Trafika Monospace is OUT! :-)

Trafika Monospace is OUT! :-)
☘️Trafika is an experimental monospace with a contemporary approach. The name comes from the little shops located in Prishtinë which are called "Trafika". They were built quite some time ago, the oldest even during the Yugoslavian era. 🐉

Comes in 1 weight & 2 styles!

You can get it here: www.gumroad.com/kulture

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
