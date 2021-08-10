Adhista Dera

Vaccine Covid-19 App

Adhista Dera
Adhista Dera
  • Save
Vaccine Covid-19 App covid-19 covid vaccine ui dailyui mobile app uidesign
Download color palette

Vaccine App
.
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elememt.
.
If you like what you see, dont forget to ❤ and follow me on dribbble (deradhhista) and instagram show some love.
.
Email : dera.workspace@gamil.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Adhista Dera
Adhista Dera

More by Adhista Dera

View profile
    • Like