Logo designe for Yoga classes (Chicago).

typography illustration vector poster logo design branding art
The circle means the Sun and a fitball. Double stripes means energy of the Sun and life...
Horizontal stripes means balance and harmony and a yoga mat.
The font that depicts actions and complex yoga poses.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
