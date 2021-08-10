Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Courtney Sonner

Bar Kylo Brand Identity

Bar Kylo Brand Identity art adobe photoshop adobe illustrator icon app web flat ux vector ui logo design branding brand design brand assets apparel graphic illustration brand identity
  1. Bar Kylo Background.jpg
  2. Bar Kylo App.jpg
  3. Bar Kylo shirts.jpg
  4. Bar Kylo Menu.jpg
  5. Bar Menu Table Topper.jpg
  6. Bar Menu Mural.jpg
  7. Bar Menu Window.jpg

Felt inspired to create a fun branding project using neon colors and quick doodles. What better way to explore these standards than with a hip new hangout? Introducing the branding for Bar Kylo!

Freelance creative human and brand designer!
