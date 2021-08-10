Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kid Cudi ✦✦✦ Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

Kid Cudi
✦✦✦
Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

A concept for The Chosen One, integrating the K and C together in a seamless way while also creating a cool wordmark would give Kid Cudi an ownable brand identity.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
