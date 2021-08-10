UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions

Progress on mapping a customer journey through a sales funnel. I use maps and diagrams like this to understand the various end-to-end journeys a customer may take while completing a task or pursuing a goal.

They also serve as a great tool to get a team centered around the important aspects of a product. If we can all agree on the challenges that someone faces while they are trying to complete something, it becomes much easier to rally around solutions later on.

