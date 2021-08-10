Tyler Wain

UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions

Tyler Wain
Tyler Wain
  • Save
UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions diagram map discovery sales research user research user journey persona customer journey map product design visualization component ui design web design design interaction journey mapping journey map ux ui
UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions diagram map discovery sales research user research user journey persona customer journey map product design visualization component ui design web design design interaction journey mapping journey map ux ui
UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions diagram map discovery sales research user research user journey persona customer journey map product design visualization component ui design web design design interaction journey mapping journey map ux ui
UX/UI Journey mapping | Flow, discovery, proportions diagram map discovery sales research user research user journey persona customer journey map product design visualization component ui design web design design interaction journey mapping journey map ux ui
Download color palette
  1. collection.png
  2. collection-1.png
  3. collection-2.png
  4. collection-3.png

Progress on mapping a customer journey through a sales funnel. I use maps and diagrams like this to understand the various end-to-end journeys a customer may take while completing a task or pursuing a goal.

They also serve as a great tool to get a team centered around the important aspects of a product. If we can all agree on the challenges that someone faces while they are trying to complete something, it becomes much easier to rally around solutions later on.

---------

Find me on:
Instagram | Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Uplabs

Tyler Wain
Tyler Wain
👋 Nice to see ya. What's good?

More by Tyler Wain

View profile
    • Like