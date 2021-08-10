Aladdin slot Game reel design

It is presented against the background of the main background; it is rectangular in shape on the basis of a stone cracked by time with a thin edging around the perimeter.

⠀

The reel is visually divided into five vertical rows, in which the symbols of the slot of all categories are collected. At the bottom of the reel is a control panel,

⠀

featuring beautiful glass buttons with gilded edging in blue, lilac and green with gold lettering, separated by precious stones. On the right is the purple SPIN button.

⠀

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/aladdin/

⁠

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #aladdin #aladdinthemed #aladdinslot #aladdin #genie #jafar #lamp #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines