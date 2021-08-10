artforgame

Aladdin slot Game reel design

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Aladdin slot Game reel design slot designer slot development slot developer slot machine design aladdin slot machine aladdin slot game aladdin themed aladdin slot slot game art slot game design game reel reels design slot reel gambling development gambling design gambling art gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

It is presented against the background of the main background; it is rectangular in shape on the basis of a stone cracked by time with a thin edging around the perimeter.

The reel is visually divided into five vertical rows, in which the symbols of the slot of all categories are collected. At the bottom of the reel is a control panel,

featuring beautiful glass buttons with gilded edging in blue, lilac and green with gold lettering, separated by precious stones. On the right is the purple SPIN button.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/aladdin/

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #aladdin #aladdinthemed #aladdinslot #aladdin #genie #jafar #lamp #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like