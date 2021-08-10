Peter Voth

Shepherd’s House

Download color palette
New church branding for Shepherd's House. The new upcoming church plant with Lead planting pastor Costi Hinn in Chandler, Arizona.

For the font I only used Shackleton by Brian Brubaker. Available from Fort Foundry.

