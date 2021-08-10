Shinemade E-commerce Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Shinemade provides fun and durable home goods and travel adventure gear while reducing plastics in consumer products. The e-commerce website, built on Shopify, is still in its infancy (as well as the company itself), however the framework of the site is in place and ready to grow as Shinemade continues to come out with new & exciting products.
The branding, packaging & website were designed & built by Pixel Parlor. Check out the live website for more details and to purchase some environment-friendly home goods!