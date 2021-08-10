Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©

evento®

Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
Pavel Prannychuk for LOOKSGREAT©
Hire Us
  • Save
evento® scroll dropdown menu ticket button weekent holliday dance artist typography frameworks uiux bar search tile icon calendar event music app
evento® scroll dropdown menu ticket button weekent holliday dance artist typography frameworks uiux bar search tile icon calendar event music app
evento® scroll dropdown menu ticket button weekent holliday dance artist typography frameworks uiux bar search tile icon calendar event music app
Download color palette
  1. Evento DBL - 1 (1).png
  2. Evento DBL - 2.png
  3. Evento DBL - 3 (1).png

Ola friends!)
Check out our process of Evento app design.

More soon!)😉

Don't forget about many interesting on our Instagram page: https://instagram.com/looksgreat.studio?igshid=15cftlauunqhp

and Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/prannychuk

😘

39bd8f68fd5ae79e0b7002297c1793d4
Rebound of
evento®
By Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
LOOKSGREAT©
Let's make it great!
Hire Us

More by LOOKSGREAT©

View profile
    • Like