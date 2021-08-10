Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logistics checkout flow

Logistics checkout flow logistics branding minimal ecommerce design mobile design ui
We've been working towards the release of version 1 of the Ayazona app. As we come close to the launch day, I want to share a glimpse on some key sections of the app.

On this shot we are exploring the basket, trying to keep it as minimal and functional as possible on a one page checkout flow.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
