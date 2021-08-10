Logistics checkout flow

Trending designs to inspire you
We've been working towards the release of version 1 of the Ayazona app. As we come close to the launch day, I want to share a glimpse on some key sections of the app.
On this shot we are exploring the basket, trying to keep it as minimal and functional as possible on a one page checkout flow.