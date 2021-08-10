Wallz - A Wallpaper App

I was thinking of making my own wallpaper app and I tried designing a wallpaper app which will give me random wallpaper everyday.

Tried making it after a long time. Hope you'll like it. My friend will be helping me in developing this app and soon I'll be updating the link in the description of this shot.

Please help me by providing me feedback on my designs. That will help me in improving my UI skills.

Thank you❤️!