Abraham Maven

Bresco - Tocineta

Abraham Maven
Abraham Maven
  • Save
Bresco - Tocineta pack jalisco pork meat pork type lettering label mexico packaging design branding
Download color palette

Being a brand specializing in pork meat, Bresco offers a line of various products, the idea of redesign its packaging proposes to unify each product within the same design line, with the aim of generating a consistent and strong image that reaches to be recognizable in a short time for the public.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Abraham Maven
Abraham Maven

More by Abraham Maven

View profile
    • Like