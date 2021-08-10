Bazeul - Social Media

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone, this is our shot showcasing the work done for Podcast Instagram
Here we are showing a few screens for podcast poster on social media especially for instagram post. Here is where things get more bold but some playful font nice and calm not-formal ambience for the podcast.
Thanks for watching this and any feedback are welcome for better result.
Best Regards,
Roghib