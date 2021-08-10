Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roghib Fakhri

Bazeul - Social Media

Roghib Fakhri
Roghib Fakhri
  • Save
Bazeul - Social Media podcast graphic design ui instagram minimalism instagram template clean design
Download color palette

Hey everyone, this is our shot showcasing the work done for Podcast Instagram

Here we are showing a few screens for podcast poster on social media especially for instagram post. Here is where things get more bold but some playful font nice and calm not-formal ambience for the podcast.

Thanks for watching this and any feedback are welcome for better result.

Best Regards,
Roghib

Roghib Fakhri
Roghib Fakhri

More by Roghib Fakhri

View profile
    • Like