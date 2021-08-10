Dipsikha Phukan

Social Share

Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan
  • Save
Social Share jiosaavn learner figma dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

So it's the 10th day of Daily UI challenge! Challenge was to design a Social share screen/page. Thought of making a replica of the JioSaavn app screen. Hope you all like it. Feedbacks are appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan

More by Dipsikha Phukan

View profile
    • Like