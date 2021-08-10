Elevated Skins Match Disc Golf Logo Lockup

Tom Place

Lockup for a Disc Golf Skins Match on Elsen Productions' Youtube channel. The first episode happened at Bailey Disc Golf Course in Colorado. The way that "skins" works is that there's a specific amount of money on the line for each hole. If everyone gets the same score on the hole, the money for that hole is "pushed" to the next. If a player beats everyone else (for instance, gets a birdie when everyone else takes a par) they receive the money for that hole, and for every previous hole that was "pushed".

