Thierra Nuestra™ — Knitwear for a lifetime

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thierra Nuestra is a peruvian artisan brand of exclusive knitwear. The name means "our land", referring to its place of origin; Peru, because it connotes a feeling of pride towards the roots of the brand and its desire to share it with the world.