Khisnen Pauvaday

Tiger

Khisnen Pauvaday
Khisnen Pauvaday
Tiger big cat animal tiger sports illustration logotype branding mascot
A concept for a basketball team that did make the cut.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Khisnen Pauvaday
Khisnen Pauvaday
Sports Branding & Illustrations
