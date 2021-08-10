Icon Style

Trending designs to inspire you
The style is highly inspired by the work of @srioz.
I experimented with the shadows and gradient to see if I can get the feel he gets in his work.
Took about 30 minutes to get it right.
Made using Figma.
Icons used: Heroicons