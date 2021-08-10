Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Icon Style 3d ux ui icon design graphic design icon design
The style is highly inspired by the work of @srioz.

I experimented with the shadows and gradient to see if I can get the feel he gets in his work.

Took about 30 minutes to get it right.

Made using Figma.

Icons used: Heroicons

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
