B2B beer marketplace

Glad to share with you one of our current projects 🍻
It is a B2B beer marketplace for pubs, restaurants and breweries.
There is a mobile version of the catalog page and product details page using fantastic Craftwork Grotesk for titles and Space Grotesk for body texts.
