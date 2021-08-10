Trending designs to inspire you
Glad to share with you one of our current projects 🍻
It is a B2B beer marketplace for pubs, restaurants and breweries.
There is a mobile version of the catalog page and product details page using fantastic Craftwork Grotesk for titles and Space Grotesk for body texts.
