Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankita Koladiya

Decagon Cartoon Character Design.

Ankita Koladiya
Ankita Koladiya
  • Save
Decagon Cartoon Character Design. ui designer photoshop gif json animation lottiefiles aftereffects app icon vector branding design app icon design illustrator illustration decagon character animation
Download color palette

Inspiring decagon characters, which can be animated further. Illustration, Mobile Design, UI / Visual Design Animations, Branding Contact me for any help: Koladiya.ankita4@gmail.com, Skype: Koladiya.ankita4

Ankita Koladiya
Ankita Koladiya

More by Ankita Koladiya

View profile
    • Like