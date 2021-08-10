KAORI Nusantara - Anime News Website Redesign Concept

Hello, world!

Pleased to meet you all in Dribble, I wanted to share my design concept for KAORI Nusantara website. At this design, I try to clean up more and make it more quick to read for the viewer by focusing on color and content of the website.

Feel free to give feedback for my first web design ^^)

*All right belongs to KAORI Nusantara, other third party content belong to their respective owner.