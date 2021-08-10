Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gwyneth Soliva

Daily UI #003 | Landing Page

Daily UI #003 | Landing Page dribble web nice blue student work simple 003 donation dog dog shelter ui illustration desktop design dailyui cute color clean challenge
Hey guys! This is a Landing page design for pet shelter. Let me know what you think guys :)

About me: I am a 3rd-year college taking up a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

#DailyUI
#003

