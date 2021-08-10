Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WEENZINE EIGHT!

WEENZINE EIGHT! pumpkin cat cute spooky halloween design art drawing illustration
Introducing the cover for WEENZINE EIGHT! 🎃🧡🍁🍂🐈‍

This years edition is currently getting printed, so stay tuned for the release very soon! 🎃

I’ve been working on making new wall flags & a new set of Jesmonite Pumpkins ready for the release! 👻 Lots to be added to the store! Let me know what you think of this years cover!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
