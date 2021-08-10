Speer Tech

Fintech Manzil website development

Speer Tech
Speer Tech
  • Save
Fintech Manzil website development logo illustration dribbble design branding motion graphics graphic design ui
Download color palette

We partnered with Fintech Manzil to bring their new brand to life. Manzil is completely changing the landscape when it comes to islamic finance. They’re working to give the Muslim community in Canada access to essential financial tools.

As their sole technology provider we facilitated the design and development of their completely custom website that helps them provide these tools to their clients. We have now also been involved in branding, content creation, and the design and development of their back office tool among other custom web applications.

Follow @speertech

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Speer Tech
Speer Tech

More by Speer Tech

View profile
    • Like