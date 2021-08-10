Fintech Manzil website development

We partnered with Fintech Manzil to bring their new brand to life. Manzil is completely changing the landscape when it comes to islamic finance. They’re working to give the Muslim community in Canada access to essential financial tools.

As their sole technology provider we facilitated the design and development of their completely custom website that helps them provide these tools to their clients. We have now also been involved in branding, content creation, and the design and development of their back office tool among other custom web applications.

