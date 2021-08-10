Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Han Bee ✪

Been Love Memory

Han Bee ✪
Han Bee ✪
Been Love Memory ux app mobile graphic design ui
The application records the memories of people in love; they can save memories during love, know precisely the critical days to be able to care about their lover.
With a simple, easy-to-use design, this application is aimed at young people. They can mark anniversaries, track loved times, view calendars…

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Han Bee ✪
Han Bee ✪

