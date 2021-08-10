Been Love Memory

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The application records the memories of people in love; they can save memories during love, know precisely the critical days to be able to care about their lover.
With a simple, easy-to-use design, this application is aimed at young people. They can mark anniversaries, track loved times, view calendars…