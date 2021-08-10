Dominik Sobe

Concept for universal native browser API for cookie consent

Concept for universal native browser API for cookie consent
If you ask me there should be a universal native browser API for cookie consent 🍪

Instead of hundreds of ugly, annoying and sometimes misleading custom cookie banners – browsers should handle this in a streamlined way.

https://twitter.com/sobedominik/status/1425085858244435969

Here is how it could look like ☝️

