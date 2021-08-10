Concept for universal native browser API for cookie consent

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you ask me there should be a universal native browser API for cookie consent 🍪
Instead of hundreds of ugly, annoying and sometimes misleading custom cookie banners – browsers should handle this in a streamlined way.
https://twitter.com/sobedominik/status/1425085858244435969
Here is how it could look like ☝️