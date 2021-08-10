Wasted Youth - 90s Grunge Inspired Brush Font by Wingsart Studio

Wasted Youth is a font in three styles including a clean-edged original, plus two additional versions drawn with inky brush and marker pen. It takes inspiration from 90s grunge bands, with a hand-made punk aesthetic that’s equally at home in music videos, album covers, horror movies and skate culture. It aims to combine the best of these popular looks into one versatile font.

Along with its unique uppercase and lowercase characters, Wasted Youth also comes with a host of custom ligatures, underlines and alternatives, along with numerals, punctuation and language support. It’s a truly flexible font that can be shaped into titles and headlines that look authentically hand-made. Try it on t-shirts, posters, stickers, movie titles, YouTube videos and more! Check out my visuals to see it in action.

Designed by Christopher King and available to download now at: https://wingsart.studio/product/wasted-youth-a-90s-grunge-inspired-brush-font/