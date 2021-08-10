Good for Sale
Diana Hlevnjak

Space Chronicles Branding Collection

Diana Hlevnjak
Diana Hlevnjak
  • Save
Space Chronicles Branding Collection french fries burger visual identity packaging design vintage retro astronaut speech bubbles comic book planets ufo alien universe space atomic age mid century graphic design vector illustration branding

Space Chronicles Branding Collection

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Space Chronicles Branding Collection
Download color palette

Space Chronicles Branding Collection

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Space Chronicles Branding Collection

Space Chronicles Branding Collection comes with 50 retro vintage space age illustrations, editable comic book speech bubbles and seamless patterns. Ideal for fast food restaurants, diners, bars and coffee shops branding.

Diana Hlevnjak
Diana Hlevnjak
Customizable graphics collections for designers

More by Diana Hlevnjak

View profile
    • Like