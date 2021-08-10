FStore File Manager - File Explorer Android UI Kit

This is a complete File Manager Android UI Kit that will be on sale very soon. It has 30+ screens in light mode.

Our File Explorer app has been thoroughly researched and we come together to build solutions specifically for users want the best features for their file explorer.

This UI Kit will definitely be made into a dark mode in the second update which is very soon in addition to extra screens!

I'm happy to get some feedback on the Material Design Guidelines we've followed. I hope you enjoy it and you can email me if you're interested in the product!