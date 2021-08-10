Animation of the bonus game for the slot "Sigma Gold"

Animation of the bonus game "Sigma Gold".

Before us is a screen on the main background of the slot, where, in a rectangular golden frame with golden dragons on either side, there are three horizontal rows of four golden Chinese coins each. All coins shimmer with gold as one.

By selectively clicking on each of the coins, they turn heads with the Joker in different colors, set by the game. At the very bottom there is an inscription GAME OVER, below the AUTO button and rectangular cells indicating the winnings, the amount of money to play and the total amount.

