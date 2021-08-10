Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ismail El Azizi
Fellas

Sophie Cook

Ismail El Azizi
Fellas
Ismail El Azizi for Fellas
Sophie Cook black portfolio artist art design uidesign minimal ui landing page landing interface typography creative layout website simple
Sophie Cook black portfolio artist art design uidesign minimal ui landing page landing interface typography creative layout website simple
  1. 76.png
  2. 43.png

I am a fan of Sophie Cook's work, the colours and forms made this beautiful pieces.
I designed this page to highlight her work and art philosophy.

- All image credit goes to their respective authors.

Instagram: ismail_elazizi

landing page.png
2 MB
    • Like