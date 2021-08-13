'Eric and the Bees' titles

Title design for ‘Eric and the Bees’, a short documentary film about Eric Grandon, a veteran who teaches beekeeping as a lifesaving form of therapy for PTSD.

The doc was produced as part of a brand storytelling series by Zendesk called ‘Stories about helpful people’. The series features short films and photo stories that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful.

Check out the film: vimeo.com/504606566

Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair

Film Directed by: Erin Brethauer & Tim Hussin

Film Produced by: Malcolm Pullinger & Rachel Barth

A co-production by: Even/Odd & Zendesk