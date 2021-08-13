'Eric and the Bees' titles

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Title design for ‘Eric and the Bees’, a short documentary film about Eric Grandon, a veteran who teaches beekeeping as a lifesaving form of therapy for PTSD.
The doc was produced as part of a brand storytelling series by Zendesk called ‘Stories about helpful people’. The series features short films and photo stories that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful.
Check out the film: vimeo.com/504606566
Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair
Film Directed by: Erin Brethauer & Tim Hussin
Film Produced by: Malcolm Pullinger & Rachel Barth
A co-production by: Even/Odd & Zendesk