Sam Bathe
Zendesk

'Eric and the Bees' titles

Sam Bathe
Zendesk
Sam Bathe for Zendesk
  • Save
'Eric and the Bees' titles graphic design graphic design for film title design film
Download color palette

Title design for ‘Eric and the Bees’, a short documentary film about Eric Grandon, a veteran who teaches beekeeping as a lifesaving form of therapy for PTSD.

The doc was produced as part of a brand storytelling series by Zendesk called ‘Stories about helpful people’. The series features short films and photo stories that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful.

Check out the film: vimeo.com/504606566

Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair
Film Directed by: Erin Brethauer & Tim Hussin
Film Produced by: Malcolm Pullinger & Rachel Barth
A co-production by: Even/Odd & Zendesk

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Zendesk
Zendesk
A blend of art, copy, video, and design.

More by Zendesk

View profile
    • Like